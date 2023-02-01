JA Charity Ball happens Saturday Published 7:55 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

It’s time for the JA Charity Ball of 2023, and the secret Royal Couple has made final preparations for the event that merges entertainment with community support of worthy causes.

A highlight of social events in Batesville during the cold months of January and February is the always festive and memorable Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball.

This year’s version will be presented Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Boothe Event Center on Hwy. 6W. The pageant will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Ball will start at 7 p.m.

Included in this year’s activities will be dinner, drinks, dancing, silent auction, live auction, and a whiskey pull. Advance tickets are $60 and purchases at the door will be $70.

The annual Charity Ball is the major fundraiser for the service organization that promotes a variety of projects and events throughout the year.

A highlight of the Charity Ball is the revealing of the King and Queen whose identities remain a secret until they preside over the Royal happenings of the special evening.

JA members have released their third set of clues for this week’s newspaper to help readers guess the identity of this year’s Royal Couple.

For the Queen, the second clue is: She enjoys volunteering to read in Panola classrooms.

For the King, the second clue is: He can be seen wearing shorts year around.

JA members have been serving the children of Panola County for more than 50 years with a variety of projects and fundraisers.

The yearly budget for service projects depends completely upon fundraising, private donations, and grants. All money raised is used strictly on the children in our community. Some of the projects that donations benefit include: