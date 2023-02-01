Green Wave Jr. High Claims Second In Tourney Published 8:00 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The North Delta Lady Green Wave Junior High squad claimed a runners-up finish in the district tournament after losing to Kirk 18-13 Saturday at Lee Academy. Team members include (front, from left) Emma Brown, Jada Bryant, Hallie Melton, Kadyn Bates, (middle) assistant coach Nikki Mills, Izzy Kate Austin, Laney Taylor, Anna Clay Worsham, Aubrey Claire Flautt, Rileigh Nix, Sara Brooke Dever, Ella Rivers, Matilda Dugan and Camden Bowden. Head coach Frank Miller is in back. (Contributed)