Food facilities inspections mostly A’s Published 8:12 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 20 food service inspections in Panola County between Dec. 18 and Jan. 30 with a great majority (17) of the facilities receiving A grades. There was one B grade and no C grades assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection. The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and

cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

“B” grade means critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Como Steakhouse, Snack Shack, Mr. Jiffy #4, Como Steakhouse Bar, Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, M & N Snackbar, Mr. Jiffy #2, Asian Delight (mobile unit), Rafters on the Water – Sardis Marina, Rafters on Wheels (mobile unit), Braun BBQ Wings (mobile unit), McDonald’s, Locke’s Fish & Steak, Maverick’s, HoneyBee Coffee Cupboard, and Como Catfish Company

Facilities receiving B grades were: El Mariachi Bar & Grill

No C grades were received during this time period in Panola County.