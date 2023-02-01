Christmas Child honors Bolden’s service Published 7:58 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A celebration event was held Saturday, Jan. 14, at Calvary Baptist Church honoring Nina Bolden for her 10 years of service with Operation Christmas Child (OCC).

She began her service with OCC in 2013 when she joined the NW MS Area Team as Church Relations Ministry Coordinator, serving in this capacity for almost two years.

In 2014 she became Area Coordinator for the NW MS team. It was then, in 2017, that she was asked to become a Regional Area Coordinator responsible for supporting area teams in North MS.

There were over 50 family and friends that attended this event to celebrate and praise God and the work He has done through Nina.

Nina is described by fellow OCC volunteers as being a prayer warrior, very sincere and dedicated, a positive leader, always available, a faithful servant, always providing support and encouragement, and a wonderful representative of what OCC stands for.

Nina enjoyed traveling all over North MS, meeting new people and assisting Area Coordinators strategize ways to recruit and involve more churches and groups in the ministry of OCC.

Among her many blessings, one that will always stand out is the friendships she made with the high quality, God serving volunteers who served alongside her in the ministry.

May God continue to bless Nina and her family.