Gene Wynwerd Cooper, 89 Published 2:03 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Gene Wynwerd Cooper, 89, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home in Hernando. He was born in Perryville, TN, on March 11, 1933, to Lena Rivers Stout and John W Cooper.

He was a member of Senatobia Presbyterian Church and Back Acres Country Club. Gene was a master plumber and a member of Local 17, for 48 years. He was given the nickname of “Copper Cooper” by his coworkers, for his excellent plumbing work. He enjoyed all sports, especially basketball and baseball. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting and took up golf at age sixty-seven. Gene was a dedicated and devoted family man and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a very kind and caring person and a father figure to many who were fatherless.

Left to cherish his memory, is his loving family, which includes his wife of sixty-seven years, Betty June Bellew Cooper, of Hernando; two daughters, Cathy Jean Cooper Tracy, of Hernando, and Patricia June Cooper Dorosh (Richard) of Katy, TX; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Magnolia Cemetery in Coldwater.

Memorial contributions may sent to Senatobia Presbyterian Church, 431 W. Main Street, Senatobia, MS 38668 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.