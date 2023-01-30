Christopher Thomas Abston, 34 Published 1:40 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Christopher Thomas Abston, 34, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023 in Oxford.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

Christopher, known as “Chris”, was born on May 3, 1988 in Memphis. He worked has a civil engineering technician. Chris was full of life and was quite the socializer. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors whether he was camping or going tubing at the lake. He also enjoyed being around his peers and befriended anyone he met. Chris liked watching football and sports, and he loved a good movie. He also liked to listen to music, read, and play his x-box. He was a family man and spent a lot of time with them.

The family left behind to cherish his fun-loving memory include his fiancé, Madison Hawkins of Oxford; two daughters, Ellah Marie Melton and Kyndal Elise Melton both of Oxford; his two siblings, Courtney Henning (Brandon) of Sardis, and Braden Abston of Southaven; his mother and father, Terri Houston and Husband Byron of Oxford; step-mother, Jackie Abston of Horn Lake; step sister, Brittany Noel; niece and nephew, Madison and Jamison Henning both of Sardis; grandparents, Sandra and Thomas Houston of Horn Lake; and step-grandmother, Judy Houston of Sardis.

He is preceded in death by his biological father, Kevin Paul Abston.