William “Slim” Howard Burrow, Sr., 80, of Sarah passed away at his home on January 21, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Georgia “Donia” Burrow; daughters, Lori Lentz (Todd) of Hernando and Geri Word (Chuck) of Sarah; sons, Billy Burrow of Senatobia and Paul Beke of Sarah; sisters, Terrell Stevens (Larry), Martha Thomas (Rex), and Estelle Hooper; brother, Marcus Burrow (Debbie); 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blakely and Lorene Burrow; sister, Geraldene Burrow; brothers, Wilmer Burrow and Joseph “J.B.” Burrow and good friend, Kenneth Lentz.

Slim was a Mason, Shriner and a Veteran having served in the Army during Vietnam and spent some time in Germany. He was Color Guard and a driver for upper rank service members such as the Colonel. Slim was a family man who took great pride in aggravating his wife and especially his grandchildren. Without fail, he would call each of them every year at midnight in hopes of being the first to wish them a happy birthday. He loved his dogs and taking care of the hummingbirds around his home. Slim didn’t just make phone calls on birthdays. He would call you any time, day or night just to chat and always ended his phone call saying, “Be cool”. He enjoyed spending time with his good friend, Kenneth. The pair would have fish fries and hunt down poke salad and turnip green patches. Every time Slim made his famous cactus jelly, pickled eggs, or cooked some coon he had to call Kenneth up and tell him to come taste test. In his early years of life, he worked as a plumber and did some truck driving. He worked for the water associations for over 30 years. Slim was a loving father, a doting grandfather, and a friend to all that had the chance to cross his path in life. He will be missed beyond measure and always remembered for his kind spirit and grand sense of humor.

Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project. A memorial service with honors will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bryant Lane Cowboy Church at 7277 Hwy 310 West, Como.

