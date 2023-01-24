Tigers sweep Hernando on hardcourt Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The South Panola Tigers picked up their first region basketball win of the year Friday (Jan.20) with a 63-56 victory at Hernando.

Jayden Smith and DeMartric Houston paced South Panola (3-18, 1-3) with 14 points each while Ju-Ju Pope added 10 points. Tre’Darius Hines provided eight followed by Cam Griffin with seven.

David Hubbard finished with two points while L.J. Pope and Eric Bibbs contributed with one point.

The South Panola Lady Tigers remained unbeaten at 4-0 in region play and 16-3 overall with a 62-52 victory over Hernando.

Alexis Hamilton led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and six steals. Nia Fondren followed with 18 points and 19 rebounds while Kamiyha Griffin registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

South Panola was scheduled to played at Horn Lake Tuesday (Jan. 24) before closing out the region slate Friday at home against Southaven beginning at 6 p.m.

The Tigers will host the Region 3-6A tournament Feb. 6-10.