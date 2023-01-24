Sandra Joan “Sandy” Dixon Tuttle, 82 Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Sandra Joan “Sandy” Dixon Tuttle, 82, of Byhalia went to be with her Savior on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her home, with her loving daughters and her dear friend Betty Anderson by her side. Sandy was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Curlew, Iowa to Raymond and Opal Dixon. She was one of six children.

Sandy is survived by her daughters, Lori Wilson, Debby Tuttle Weathers (Charley), Tammy Tuttle Singleton (Mike), Daughter in law Betty Gurley Tuttle, Grandsons, Jim Sanderlin (Ashley), Zack Wilson, and Justin Singleton. Sandy had 5 great grandchildren, Alex Sanderlin, Callie B Sanderlin, James Wesley Sanderlin, Josh Kinkade , and Jake Wilson. She was dearly loved by her many nephews and nieces and her sisters Elaine Danker and Linda Duelmer.

Sandy was preceded in death by her loving husband James William Tuttle, her only son James Timothy Tuttle, her daughter in law Faye Watson Wilson, her parents, two sisters, and a brother.

Sandy and Jim met and married in Iowa in 1957 and were married 55 years. They settled in Byhalia in 1968. They loved to travel together in their motor home with friends and see the country. They had been out west a few times and up north many times. They even took a trip to the east coast. But their favorite was to travel to Florida to visit their daughter and family where they would play in the sun, fish, and go scalloping. There were many cruises but by far her favorite was their Alaskan cruise.

Sandy loved her church and her church family. She was a member of the Wisdom class and was always looking for a way to serve and help others. She especially enjoyed the many meals she received from Meals on Wheels, but cherished the visits even more. All who knew her loved her gentle kindness and her sassy comebacks. She had a wonderful sense of humor.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, January 28, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Byhalia United Methodist Church with service to follow. Interment will be in Byhalia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Byhalia United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels in care of Byhalia United Methodist Church.