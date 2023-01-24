Rev. Albert Ray Legge, 86 Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Rev. Albert Ray Legge, 86, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at his home near Sardis.

Funeral services were Monday, Jan. 23, at Hebron Baptist Church in Sardis.

Ray was born March 23, 1936 in Sardis to the late Ira Francis and Edna Virginia Hill Legge. He was a retired Baptist minister after 54 years of spreading the Good Word of Jesus Christ. Bro. Ray served numerous churches throughout his ministry, having finally retired on his 86th birthday from Pharsalia Baptist Church.

Ray enjoyed crappie fishing and raising his garden each year. He was always very generous with his vegetables each year, giving away the majority of each years crop. Most of all, Ray loved each and every one of his entire family with everything he had.

Ray leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Jean Blakely Legge of Sardis, his son, Byron Craig Legge (Joanne) of Sardis; two grandchildren, Mathew Legge (Erin), Ryan Legge (Lea Todd) and two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Harper Legge.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be sent to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.