Rebels Coach at Rotary

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco made his annual pre-season visit to the Batesville Rotary Club on Tuesday, updating members about the upcoming season and what lineup changes are expected. Bianco, who was named the Collegiate Coach of the Year in 2022 after the Rebels won the National Championship, is pictured with (from left) Rotary president Will Magee, Bianco, and club members Bob Wadsworth and Tom Womble, who introduced the coach.

