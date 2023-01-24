Property Transfers Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Property transfers between Jan. 3 – 6, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Joey L. and Christy L. Caine to Jody Lynn Caine, Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

CT Investments, LLC to Frank and Lenora West, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Katherine E. Crews to Elvage N. Fondren, Sr., North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 5 West.

Kenzie Reese Farms, LLC to North Central MS Land Clearing, LLC, Seven tracts of land within Section 2, 10 and 11, all in Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Phillip Pickett to Charles E. and Alicia W. Darby, Lot 1, Block 3 in the Town of Pope.

EUCO, LLC to Mary Cranford, Lot 10 of Chickasaw View Subdivision, Section A, Phase II.

Joe C. Castleman to Joe C. and Sheila Jo Castleman; Candace Carter Castleman Rambo and Ashley Anne Castleman Brooke, Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Kelashae Wooten to Cheap Lands, Inc., 2.0-acre parcel in the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6, Range 9.

Como Steak House, Inc. to Jon Pointer, et al., Part of Block 8, Town of Como; All of Lot 14 except one and one-half feet off the North side of said Lot 14, in Block 8, as shown by the map of said Town of Como.

Jon Pointer and Lisa Metz to JCH Holdings, LLC, A part of Block 8 of the Town of Como; All of Lot 14 of Block 8 of the Town of Como, except a one-foot-wide strip off the North side, together with one-half interest in the brick wall that joins the buildings on Lots 13 and 14 of said Block 8, being the property known as Sanford and Hawkins Store property.

Lonnie J. Caballero to B & N Land Solutions, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

B & N Land Solutions, LLC to Amy D. Sims, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Jimmie D. Taylor, III, Harry Mae Conway, Melvia L. Taylor Hawkins, Kevin Taylor and Herbert Steven Taylor to B & N Land Solutions, LLC, A parcel of land being a part of the West Half of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Estate of Naomi Parker Dunn, Katherine Dunn Bryant, Executrix; Katherine Dunn Bryant and Valerio H. Dunn, Jr. to Katherine Dunn Bryant and Valerio H. Dunn, Jr., 1.0-acre part, more or less, of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Katherine Dunn Bryant and Valerio H. Dunn, Jr. to Willie J. Bryant and Katherine Dunn Bryant, 1.0-acre part, more or less, of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Rawlings & MacInnis. P.A. to Eddie Reynolds, Tract 1: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Section 28, Township 7, Range 7 West; Tract 2: Beginning at the Northwest corner of Section 28, Township 7, Range 7 West; Tract 3: Southeast Quarter of Section 29 and a part of the West Half of Section 28, Township 7, Range 7 West; Tract 4: Beginning at 0.5-mile stake on Sections between 28 and 33, Township 7, Range 7.

Property transfers between Jan. 9 – 12, 2023, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

James and Jesse Ford to Kolby Ganaway, A part of the Northeast corner of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Jonathan Wilkes to Joseph and Melanie Beard, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Sarah J. Pride to Clarence W. Pride, A fractional part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 9 West; 3.2 acres, more or less.

Linda Ford Thomas to Dorothy Linda Jones Thomas, Lot 29, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Ella Benson Ford, Executrix, to Ella Benson Ford, A part of Lot 14, Block 15, Original City of Batesville, containing 0.23 acres, more or less.

Steven Lee Ragon to Curtis W. and Jo Carol Cranford, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

FNB Oxford Bank to Andy Land, LLC, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Joseph and Debra Jones to Charles Mark Keel, 535 Haire Rd., Batesville.

Orville and Peggie to Christopher Robertson and Michelle Wheeler, Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Tawana Lea Rodgers Jenkins, Jolanda Leigh Macknally Black and Kim Rodgers Darby to Tawana Lea Rodgers Jenkins, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tawana Lea Rodgers Jenkins, Jolanda Leigh Macknally Black and Kim Rodgers Darby to Jolanda Leigh Macknally Black, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tawana Lea Rodgers Jenkins, Jolanda Leigh Macknally Black and Kim Rodgers Darby to Kim Rodgers Darby, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mabel Gibson to Margie Faye Clark, 1.44 acres, more or less, in the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

DG Holdings, LLC to Dolgencorp, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Benjamin and Adrianna Montgomery to Jackie and Peggy Montgomery, Lot 9-B, Section AA, Sardis Lake Estates; South Half of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Steven and Molly Cascio to Rodne and Tara Bridges, A parcel in Section 31, Township 28 North, Range 2 East.

Delbra Dugger and Etheldra Haynie to Carl Bernard Dugger, 100 Patton Ln., Batesville.

Bennie F. Jones to The Bennie F. Jones Revocable Trust, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Catherine Campbell to Corey Campbell, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Carolyn Fulghum to Carlos Barahona, A Lot in the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, West of Road; Lot C-2, Coles Point Village Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Russell H. and Ginger G. Perry to Jimmy Carlton Grisham, Lot 3, Lespideza Point, Sardis Reservoir; Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

B & N Land Solutions to FSB & Co., LLC, 40 acres in the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 6, Range 9 West.

Holly R. Mitchell to Esther D. Hughes, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, West of Road, Section 18, Township 7, Range 5.

Jack D. Talley, Jr. and Lottye Joy Carriere to Christopher S. and Erin Joy Martin, Two tracks of land in the Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.