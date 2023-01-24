Paula Jean Smith Findley, 76 Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Paula Jean Smith Findley, 76, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home in Kingston Springs, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 27, from noon until the service begins at 2 p.m., all at Wells Funeral Home.

Paula was the first of five children born to the late Paul D. Smith, Sr. and Jean Arnold Smith.

She enjoyed many activities in high school: Fine Arts Club, Y-Teens, FHA, Pep Squad, playing the French Horn in the concert band and being a majorette in the marching band. Her love of music continued throughout her life. She also enjoyed sewing her own clothes. While in high school, if there was a special event coming up, she would get busy and sew a new outfit – sometimes overnight. Other activities she enjoyed include: cooking, crafting, stained glass design, gardening, traveling and RV camping.

Even with her varied activities and rearing two children, she worked many different jobs in the many different states where she lived. One of her favorite jobs was promoting quality skin care products. She even co-owned and managed a day spa in Duluth, GA. Many other jobs followed in many different states – wherever her husband’s job transferred them. Her last job was co-owning and managing several rental houses and apartments. This kept her very busy even into her much anticipated retirement. Sadly, her health declined so fast that she didn’t get to enjoy her much deserved retirement.

She worked hard at everything she ever did, but she always had time for family and friends. She could light up a room with her infectious smile and laugh, her generosity and kind heart.

Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Jean Taylor, and her children’s father, Ed Taylor.

The loving family she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Rick Findley of of Kingston Springs, TN, her son, Chris Taylor (Robin) of Gainesville, GA, daughter, Elizabeth Ramsey of Ranger, GA, Jane Ivy of Vail, CO; three brothers, William J. (Joe) Smith (Peggy) of Brandon, Johnny Smith of Batesville, Paul D. (Davey) Smith, JR. (Dawn) of Batesville; sister, Betty Price of Batesville; three grandchildren, Andrew Taylor, Phillip Estep, Tara Ferguson (William), and her four great-grandchildren, Sydney James, Addison Ferguson, Gavin Ferguson and Ayden Estep.