Panola County Jail Log Published 8:02 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Jan. 16

Demarian Andre Fox, 206 Jeffries St., Batesville, charged with two counts of speeding, no tag, and reckless driving.

Sammy Lee House, 3663 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jan. 17

Jayson Deuntray, 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (3rd), open container, and careless driving.

Jeffrey Darnell Nelson, 16CR 4015, Oxford, charged with giving false information to a police officer.

Brian Cornelius Merrell, 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and possession of paraphernalia.

Tracy Baker, 1414D Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing and littering.

Jonathan Earl Owens, Jr., 329 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Sheri Lynn Isbell, 1871 Vasser Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of a family.

Chelsea Raven Baker, 2602 Bonner Rd., Enid, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Wayne Lippert, 113 CR 325, Taylor, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Ramiro Velez, 407 Pinewood Dr., Ripley, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Jan. 18

Keri Letron Saffold, 310 Carter St., Itta Bena, charged with violation of Drug Court.

Ratsille Spethithie Thompson, 170 Mary Woods Rd., Como, charged with public drunkenness.

Jan. 19

Ronnie Darrell Robertson, 210 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Leundre M. Jenkins, 542 First St., Sledge, arrested on a bench warrant.

Ronald Delane Ware, II, 181 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI refusal and driving with a suspended license.

Jan. 20

Earnist Peete, 101 Sweet Gum Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Dallas Alexander Holcomb, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Seman McNeal, 426 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with petit larceny.

Tiereney Cierra Alexander, 800 Washington St., Grenada, charged with DUI (other).

Anfredious Dewontez Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jan. 21

Jatavious Ventreal Farmer, 92 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with speeding, no insurance, and DUI.

Kori Leigh Ratcliffe, 1785 Debowden Wilson Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 600 Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Heather Nicole Schmidt, 7634 CR 224, Water Valley, charged with trespassing.

Isaiah Zechara Davis, 9702 CR 211, Oakland, charged with DUI (other), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, no tag, no insurance, and child endangerment.

Terrie Terrance Dodd, 934A Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Marvin Anthony Martin, 3054 Shady Grove Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Twana Nicole Space, 421 N. Jackson Blvd, Hillside, IL, charged with DUI (other).

Anthony Demetric Draper, 959 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (2nd).

William Michael Carver, Jr., 4699 Mt. Olivet Rd, Batesville, charged with burglary of a commercial building and grand larceny.