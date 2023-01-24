Donald Van Dye, 65, Published 7:32 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Donald Van Dye, 65, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at his home.

The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 21, with the memorial service following at 12pm in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Born Dec. 19, 1957, in Panola County, Van worked as a supervisor in the canning and packaging industry. He was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Van was a private pilot and loved flying airplanes. He also enjoyed being outdoors, riding ATVs, hunting, and especially loved being around his family.

Van was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Dye.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Dot Dye, his mother, Hazel Dye Hudson (Tommy), two daughters, Stefanie Tisdale (Mike), of Batesville, and Aleia Holland (Bailey), of Pope, his brother, Steve Dye, of Iuka, and three grandchildren, Joleigh Bray, Aidan Bray, and Janie Tisdale.