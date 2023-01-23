Dennis R. White Published 8:34 am Monday, January 23, 2023

Dennis R. White, age 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Dennis, a native Mississippian, was most recently a resident of Montgomery, Alabama. He was a former member of the United States Air Force where he traveled much of Asia playing football on various bases throughout his term of service. For many years, he supervised many roadway engineering projects in the Atlanta area and ultimately operated a business in Georgia clearing and grading residential and commercial properties until the point of his family’s relocation to the state of Alabama. Dennis never truly retired, however, and continued to work and volunteer. At the time of his death, he was employed by Booster’s, Inc. in Montgomery, Alabama.

Dennis was loved by all who knew him. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery, Alabama where he volunteered weekly at the Caring Center located at the Church. He was affectionately called “Uncle Dennis”, Papa and Dad by those who loved him deeply. He loved to play games, pick on and be picked on by his daughters, grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews. He was steadfast and fair to all who knew him and unwavering in his faith. His family would often find him sitting and picking at his guitar, singing old gospel and country songs. There is no question that his family, particularly his grandchildren, brought him the greatest joy in life.

Dennis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Brenda and his children Tamara Johnson (Ron) and Brandy Price (Robert) and his sister, Linda Elmore. Dennis will also be forever loved as their Papa by his six grandchildren Alexis, Ethan, Rissie, Rigsby, Smith and Dowdle.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents Willard and Ruby White, his brothers Jamie White and Dean White and his sisters Margie Tutor and Nancy White.

A viewing followed by a service will be held at Collins-Burke Funeral Home Sunday, January 22 beginning at 1:00 p.m. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Caring Center at First Baptist Church Montgomery, Alabama.