JA Charity Ball is Feb. 4; first clues announced for King and Queen Published 1:22 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

The Batesville chapter of Junior Auxiliary will present its 2023 Charity Ball on Feb. 4 at the Boothe Event Center on Hwy. 6W. The pageant will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the Ball will start at 7 p.m.

Included in this year’s activities will be dinner, drinks, dancing, silent auction, live auction, and a whiskey pull. Advance tickets are $60 and purchases at the door will be $70.

The annual Charity Ball is the major fundraiser for the service organization that promotes a variety of projects and events throughout the year.

A highlight of the Charity Ball is the revealing of the King and Queen whose identities remain a secret until they preside over the Royal happenings of the special evening.

JA members have released a clue for this week’s newspaper to help readers guess the identity of this year’s Royal Couple.

For the Queen, the clue is: She is a Clarksdale native.

For the King, the clue is: He is a South Panola graduate.

Additional clues will be listed, one each week, until the Charity Ball.

JA members have been serving the children of Panola County for more than 50 years.

The yearly budget for service projects depends completely upon fundraising, private donations, and grants. All money raised is used strictly on the children in our community. Some of the projects that donations benefit include: