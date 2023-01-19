Grace Thornton Dawkins, 89 Published 3:12 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Grace Thornton Dawkins, 89, of Sardis, MS, passed away on January 17, 2023 at Elison Assisted Living in Oxford, MS. Grace was born in Oakland, MS on March 8, 1933 to Guy Lamar Thornton and Mary Shields Thornton. She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College where she earned an Associate Degree in Business.

She was a lifelong member of Senatobia Church of Christ and Sardis Church of Christ. For many years, Grace and her husband, Ward Dawkins, Sr. owned and operated Liberty Supermarket and Shopping Center. She also served as Panola County Deputy Chancery Clerk. Grace dearly loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Elizabeth Lynette McDowell (Jimmy) of Sardis; her son, Dr. W. Edwin Dawkins (Mallie Jo) of Oxford; her stepchildren, Billy Jean Ratlif of Memphis, TN, Harold Dawkins (Glenys) of Little Rock, AR, Jerry Dawkins of Sardis, Sue Boyd (Irby) of Atoka, TN, Joan Preslar (Kenny) of San Antonio, TX, Jimmy Dawkins of Sardis; her beloved sister, Dorothy “Dot” Aldridge (James Harold) of Marks, her granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth McDowell and many step-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Ward Dawkins, Sr. and her brothers, Edward Thornton, Raymond Thornton, and Guy Thornton; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at Sardis Church of Christ, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Senatobia Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Sardis Church of Christ, 414 East Lee Street, Sardis, MS 38666. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.