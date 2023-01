Troy Tutor, 64 Published 4:20 am Monday, January 16, 2023

Troy Tutor, 64, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Batesville.

Funeral services for Troy will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the service.

The family will hold a private interment at Crowder Cemetery.