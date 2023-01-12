Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:21 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Jan. 3

7:21 a.m. – Bates St., female has passed out.

1:50 p.m. – I-55 northbound lane, near mile marker 243, two car accident, vehicles are in the median, unknown injuries.

2:26 p.m. – I-55 northbound, near mile marker 246, two car accident, unsure of injuries.

5:31 p.m. – Kroger, elderly female has fallen, EMS en route.

6:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole, male subject with high blood pressure.

7:24 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with difficulty breathing.

10:10 p.m. – MLK Dr., 29 year old male having seizures.

11:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 28 year old female experiencing chest pains.

Jan. 4

1:35 a.m. – Broad St., bedridden patient can’t get to medication, caller asking for responders to break into the front door and take medicine to patient.

1:43 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 31 year old female experiencing shortness of breath and lightheadedness.

2:27 a.m. – Nickie Dr., female subject has possibly been shot.

10:18 a.m. – Moore Dr., lift assist needed.

Jan. 5

7:08 a.m. – Circle K near Lowe’s, 44 year old female has passed out and is not breathing, patient is the store clerk.

12:20 p.m. – Keating Grove, 84 year old male, possible stroke.

12:30 p.m. – Cutting Horse Lane, needed to assist county fire department with grass fire.

Jan. 6

12:39 p.m. – Ballentine Rd., structure fire.

2:06 p.m. – Everett St., grass fire.

3:00 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.

3:13 p.m. – Carl St., female in cardiac arrest.

Jan. 7

12:26 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 23 year old male having difficulty breathing.

12:16 p.m – Hwy. 6 in front of Regions Bank, lane is blocked, caller did not advise of injuries.

Jan. 8

8:49 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 60 year old female has fallen, possible broken leg.

2:23 p.m. – I-55 northbound, mile marker 243, 18-wheeler has ran into a vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Broad St., female has fallen and can’t get up.

6:58 p.m. – Pollard St., fire in backyard of a house where no one is home.

8:55 p.m. – Central St., shed on fire.

Jan. 9

2:57 a.m. – Lester St., 35 year old male experiencing chest and upper stomach pain.

7:44 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with shortness of breath.

