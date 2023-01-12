Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff reports

Jan. 3

7:21 a.m. – Bates St., female has passed out.

1:50 p.m. – I-55 northbound lane, near mile marker 243, two car accident, vehicles are in the median, unknown injuries.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

2:26 p.m. – I-55 northbound, near mile marker 246, two car accident, unsure of injuries.

5:31 p.m. – Kroger, elderly female has fallen, EMS en route.

6:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole, male subject with high blood pressure.

7:24 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with difficulty breathing.

10:10 p.m. – MLK Dr., 29 year old male having seizures.

11:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 28 year old female experiencing chest pains.

Jan. 4

1:35 a.m. – Broad St., bedridden patient can’t get to medication, caller asking for responders to break into the front door and take medicine to patient.

1:43 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 31 year old female experiencing shortness of breath and lightheadedness.

2:27 a.m. – Nickie Dr., female subject has possibly been shot.

10:18 a.m. – Moore Dr., lift assist needed.

Jan. 5

7:08 a.m. – Circle K near Lowe’s, 44 year old female has passed out and is not breathing, patient is the store clerk.

12:20 p.m. – Keating Grove, 84 year old male, possible stroke.

12:30 p.m. – Cutting Horse Lane, needed to assist county fire department with grass fire.

Jan. 6

12:39 p.m. – Ballentine Rd., structure fire.

2:06 p.m. – Everett St., grass fire.

3:00 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.

3:13 p.m. – Carl St., female in cardiac arrest.

Jan. 7

12:26 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 23 year old male having difficulty breathing.

12:16 p.m – Hwy. 6 in front of Regions Bank, lane is blocked, caller did not advise of injuries.

Jan. 8

8:49 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 60 year old female has fallen, possible broken leg.

2:23 p.m. – I-55 northbound, mile marker 243, 18-wheeler has ran into a vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Broad St., female has fallen and can’t get up.

6:58 p.m. – Pollard St., fire in backyard of a house where no one is home.

8:55 p.m. – Central St., shed on fire.

Jan. 9

2:57 a.m. – Lester St., 35 year old male experiencing chest and upper stomach pain.

7:44 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with shortness of breath.

 

 

.

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

Jan. 3

7:21 a.m. – Bates St., female has passed out.

1:50 p.m. – I-55 northbound lane, near mile marker 243, two car accident, vehicles are in the median, unknown injuries.

2:26 p.m. – I-55 northbound, near mile marker 246, two car accident, unsure of injuries.

5:31 p.m. – Kroger, elderly female has fallen, EMS en route.

6:11 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Cafe Ole, male subject with high blood pressure.

7:24 p.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with difficulty breathing.

10:10 p.m. – MLK Dr., 29 year old male having seizures.

11:56 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 28 year old female experiencing chest pains.

Jan. 4

1:35 a.m. – Broad St., bedridden patient can’t get to medication, caller asking for responders to break into the front door and take medicine to patient.

1:43 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 31 year old female experiencing shortness of breath and lightheadedness.

2:27 a.m. – Nickie Dr., female subject has possibly been shot.

10:18 a.m. – Moore Dr., lift assist needed.

Jan. 5

7:08 a.m. – Circle K near Lowe’s, 44 year old female has passed out and is not breathing, patient is the store clerk.

12:20 p.m. – Keating Grove, 84 year old male, possible stroke.

12:30 p.m. – Cutting Horse Lane, needed to assist county fire department with grass fire.

Jan. 6

12:39 p.m. – Ballentine Rd., structure fire.

2:06 p.m. – Everett St., grass fire.

3:00 p.m. – Oakley Dr., fire alarm.

3:13 p.m. – Carl St., female in cardiac arrest.

Jan. 7

12:26 a.m. – Hadorn Rd., 23 year old male having difficulty breathing.

12:16 p.m – Hwy. 6 in front of Regions Bank, lane is blocked, caller did not advise of injuries.

Jan. 8

8:49 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 60 year old female has fallen, possible broken leg.

2:23 p.m. – I-55 northbound, mile marker 243, 18-wheeler has ran into a vehicle.

3:19 p.m. – Broad St., female has fallen and can’t get up.

6:58 p.m. – Pollard St., fire in backyard of a house where no one is home.

8:55 p.m. – Central St., shed on fire.

Jan. 9

2:57 a.m. – Lester St., 35 year old male experiencing chest and upper stomach pain.

7:44 p.m. – Armstrong St., 74 year old female with shortness of breath.

 

 

.

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                

More News

Property Transfers

Batesville Municipal Court

Panola County Jail Log

Panola County Youth hold ’23 Livestock Show

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow