Panola County Youth hold ’23 Livestock Show Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Youth from Panola County Showed Out as they competed for the Best of the Best at the 2023 Panola

County Livestock Show held Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Batesville Civic Center. Over 25 youth participated in the Livestock Show this year. Youth work for months on end to raise and train their animals in hopes of taking home the the title of champion.