Linda Mae Wrenn Tutor, 72 Published 10:22 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Linda Mae Wrenn Tutor, 72, passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 7, 2023, at her home in Tunica.

The family will be celebrating Linda’s life at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. They will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Linda was born Aug. 21, 1950, in Water Valley, to the late James F. and Nina Mae Downs Wrenn. She was an entrepreneur that enjoyed fishing and cooking. Linda most importantly loved her family dearly.

Linda leaves her loving family which includes her husband, Michael Tutor of Tunica; daughter, LaDonna Graham of Tunica; son, Rodger Sterling of Dexter, MI; two brothers, Joe Wrenn of Arkansas, Steve Wrenn of Senatobia; six grandchildren, Andrew Sterling, Samantha Calladine, Erica Russell, Richard Russell, Jacob Sterling, Jessica Sterling and eight great-grandchildren.