Tiger round ballers split with Cleveland Published 8:53 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The South Panola Tigers ended the 2022 portion of their basketball schedule Friday (Dec. 30) at Cleveland Central with the Lady Tigers earning a 53-21 win while the boys fell 51-37 to the Wolves.

Girls

SP 53

Cleveland 21

Kamiyah Griffin and Nia Fondren combined for 44 of the Lady Tiger points as they cruised to the victory.

Fondren led the way with 24 points and 19 rebounds while Griffin supplied 20 points and three steals. Janashia McKinney added three points with Alexis Hamilton and Key’arria Jones contributing with two points each. Aniya Jones finished with one point.

Madison Haynie also had one point with ten rebounds. Jada Wilson dished out three assists to go along with three steals for South Panola.

Boys

Cleveland 51

SP 37

The Tigers could not overcome a slow first half as the Wolves took the nightcap. Jaden Smith paced South Panola with 12 points on four three pointers.

Cam Griffin followed with ten points as L.J.Pope added six. Derrick Weston registered three points while Demartic Houston and Ayden Norwood finished with two points.

South Panola opens district play on the road Friday (Jan. 6) at Southaven before hosting Hernando next Tuesday (Jan. 10) with tipoff at 6 p.m.