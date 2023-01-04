Margaret Bernice Burns Fox, 82 Published 9:02 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Margaret Bernice Burns Fox, 82, passed away Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, at her home near Batesville.

Funeral service was Sunday, Jan. 1, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment following in Magnolia Cemetery.

Margaret was born Jan.17, 1940 in Batesville to the late Haywood Clarence Burns and Margaret Bernice Fowler Burns. Margaret was retired as a seamstress with Springs Industries. She was a devoted and faithful member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed attending every chance she got. She also enjoyed reading and after retirement, was a caregiver for numerous individuals, of which, she was very proud.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Glen Martin, her grandson, Nathan Birdsong, and her siblings, Wayne Burns, James Burns, Tommy Lee Burns, Rocky Burns, Yvonne Martin, Brenda Cagle, and Peggy Melton.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her children, Terry Wayne Martin (Bonnie), of Clarksdale, Bryan Keith Martin, of Batesville, Michelle Fox Willard (Rodney), of Clarksdale, and Melissa Fox Carpenter, of Lyon, one daughter-in-law, Emily Martin, of Courtland, four siblings, Lona Bell Porter, of Sardis, Linda Paige, of Water Valley, Roy Burns, of Courtland, and Gary Burns, of Memphis, nine grandchildren, Jonathan Martin, Blaire Pierce, Van Alan Peeples, Copeland Peeples, Lacee Carpenter, Carrie Ann Martin, Jacob Simmons, Mallory Jade Robinson, and John Scott Simmons, and seven great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Margaret’s caregivers, Dot, Bridgett, and Cathy.