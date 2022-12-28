Ruby J. Crow, 80 Published 6:31 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Ruby J. Crow, 80, of Lambert, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at her home.

Funeral service was Dec. 23 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed in Lambert Cemetery.

Ruby was born June 26, 1942, to the late Marvin Russell and Mary Louise Jenkins Russell Green in Lambert. Ruby loved going to church, enjoyed gospel music and especially loved her grandchildren. She also thoroughly enjoyed collecting cameos. Ruby was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Lambert.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Roberson.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory includes her five children, daughter, Donna Davis-Erskin and husband Jim Erskin of Kansas City, KS, sons John Davis of Minneapolis, MN; Johnny Ellingburg of Ashland; James Ellingburg and Angela Beavers, of Horn Lake, and Ray Crow of Lambert; eight siblings, Shirley Stewart, Calvin Green, Paul Green, Butch Green, Juanita Parks, Brenda Brock, Shorty Russell, and Larry Russell; nine grandchildren, Paul Middaugh, Keith Middaugh, Matt Davis, Jennifer Davis, Patrick Ellingburg, Kianna Ellingburg, Vicky Ellingburg, Jessica Rios, and Angelina Crow; and five great-grandchildren, Cody Middaugh, Adrianna Middaugh, Braeden Spencer, Channing Spencer, McKenzie Rios, and Eli Rios.