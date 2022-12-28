Property Transfers Published 5:04 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Property transfers between Dec.12 – 16, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Jack Swindoll to Katherine Swindoll, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 27 North, Range 2 East; Part of the South Half of Section 30 and part of the North Half of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Panola County Chancery Court to Terry Brumley Part of Lot 1, Block 3, City of Batesville; Fractional part of Section 8, Township 9, Range 7 West.

James T. True to Brian Morgan, A part of the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Maurice O’Keefe to Cybressa Holdings, LLC, A fractional part of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 8 West, containing 61 acres, more or less.

S.L. Sethi to Sunco Holdings II, LLC, Part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, Chickasaw Meridian, City of Batesville.

Lavonzell Holt et al. to St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West, containing 1 acre, more or less.

Roy and Chisty Girner to Mini Systems Holding Company, LLC, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Terry McCullar to Tracy and Beverly Williams, A fractional part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West, containing 0.6 acres, more or less.

Deborah Lund to DKL Family Irrevocable Qualified Disposition Trust u/a October 14, 2022.

Hybrid, LLC to SGA, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25 and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

SGA, LLC to Flowers Baking Co. of Batesville, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25 and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

The Revocable Living Trust Declaration of Richard James Young to CBH Development, LLC, Part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Hybrid, LLC to SGA, LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 25 and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

The John Brasher Revocable Trust and Brasher 2012 Irrevocable Trust to CT Investments, LLC, 0.31-acre parcel located in the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West and parts of Lots 24,29 and 30, City of Batesville.

The John Brasher Revocable Trust to WT Properties, LLC, A 0.18-acre parcel located in the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West; Parts of Lots 29 and 30, Block 28, City of Batesville.

Catherine Ragon to Clay Hill Farms, LLC, A parcel in Section 1, Township 9, Range 6.

Carl Dugger et al. to Carl Dugger et al., Lots 13 to 17, Block E, Liberty Heights Subdivision.

Samira Wilson to Brandon Williams, Lot 49, Section H, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Melvin and Mae Bell Ragon, Bradley and Melissa Ragon, A parcel in the Southeast Quarter of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Autumn Pierce to Jay Pierce, Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West, containing 2.00 acres.

First Judicial District

William Sledge Mitchell et al. to Eddie Reynolds, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 23; a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33; a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, all in Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Eddie Reynolds to Jason Rocky Smith, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 6 South, Range 6 West.

Slade and Rose Marie Martin to Garrett Lee Martin, 13.00 acres located in the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Thomas and Edgar Trout to Wade Wortham, Three Lots in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Wade Wortham to Valentin Olivera and Nancy Simon, Part of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, in Lot 34, Section C, Hide Away Hills Subdivision.

Harold and Brenda Livingston to Rebecca Beard, A North Half of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8, Range 7.

Morco Goings to Corey Patterson, The South Half of Lot 11, Block P, Original Town of Crenshaw.