Panola County Jail Log Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 19

Terry Wayne Franklin, Jr., 2851 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence

Tiffany Nicole Smith, 18445 Hwy. 61N, Lyon, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and improper equipment.

Dec. 20

Gabriel Ellis Etridge, 4832 Ruffin Rd., Enid, charged with furnishing contraband to a State Inmate.

Terry Smith, 209 Dunlap St., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Toniette Faulkner, 209 Dunlap St., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Hayden Stephan Hankins, 115 North Park St., Senatobia, charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Dec. 21

Crystal Marie Myers, 957 Roberson Ln., Batesville, charged with shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 22

Kenneth Dean Bogue, 180B Krotzer Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Daryle Dewayne Lewis, 3029 Longtown Rd., Sarah, arrested on a Drug Court violation.

David Matthews, 74 Dogwood Dr., Batesville, held as a State Inmate.

Marveshia LaShondea Lester, 396 Lester Rd., Holly Springs, charged with failure to appear.

Perry Presley, Jr.,402 West Lee St., Sardis, charged with content of court.

Kardarikrous Marteze Walls,100 Tina Cv., Senatobia, charged with failure to stop a motor vehicle at an officer’s signal.

Janessa Lasha Jackson,100 Tina Cv., Senatobia, charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, running a stop sign, and felony fleeing.

Dec. 25

Katie Jean Ford, 201 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

Marquis Javon Roberson, 104 Hope Ln., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Damion Kyle McMullan, 151 Nelson Spur Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).