‘Lucky’ Hoppin’ John for the new year Published 6:45 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Kara Kimbrough

Food Columnist

As the year draws to a close, the word “inflation” is on everyone’s lips. A quick spin around the supermarket will convince you prices are a little crazy.

It’s hard to believe I paid $6 for a dozen eggs this week, but that’s where we’re at for the foreseeable future.

Grumbling aside, shopping locally, including at small supermarkets, is still the best way to go. The same goes for local, family-owned restaurants.

More money stays within our local communities when we support these businesses than if we send it off to parts unknown. So, let’s do our part to dine and shop locally for food whenever possible in 2023.

As we close out 2022, I send my thanks to each of you for reading and responding to my columns with positive words, suggestions and an email here and there to say hello.

Please continue to stay in touch and share your ideas and discoveries throughout the year.

Although I don’t believe in “luck,” it’s fun to eat this dish filled with black-eyed peas and rice – just two of the items Southerners believe will get the New Year off to a great start. With sides of pork and cabbage, it can’t hurt – right?

Happy New Year!

‘Lucky’ 2023 Hoppin’ John

Two cups black-eyed peas, cooked

Two cups rice, cooked

Two tablespoons butter

Small onion, chopped

Small red or green bell pepper, chopped

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste.

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic powder and cook for five minutes. Add cooked peas and rice and cook an additional 10 to 15 minutes, stirring to thoroughly combine all ingredients.

Note: This is a great way to recycle leftover black-eyed peas on Jan. 2!

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.