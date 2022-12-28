Groundbreaking For New Cross Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

New Hope Church of God Pastor Raymond Aven and Batesville businessman and philanthropist Bob Dunlap took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cross that will be erected adjacent to the church on Hwy. 35 North, near Wells Funeral Home. The Cross will be the same as the I-55 Cross, but will not have that one’s signature Crown of Thorns. Construction has begun and will not be long in completion, according to the contractor. The church has plans to begin enhancing the area at the base of the Cross when spring weather arrives.