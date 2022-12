Fay Morris Raines, 86 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Fay Morris Raines, 86, passed away at her home in Batesville on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. She was the wife of Durl Raines.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m.