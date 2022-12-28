Enjoy your blessings however they come Published 6:57 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

The wind is blowing and the sun is out. The leaves are flying all around, filling the beauty of Christmas holidays. Listening to the music, we know that many of our loved ones have already gone to be with the Lord.

Remembrance of past celebrations is of the smells of delicious foods, cakes and candies that filled every corner of the house. We hope that hearts are filled with love near and far, whispering softly Holy Night, Silent Night that springs in our soul the peace within.

Enjoy your blessings whichever way they come. It could be a child in a basket to share. Be ye therefore followers of God as dear children, and walk in love as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given of himself an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet smelling savor. Eph. 5:1-2.

My gift came from a special little boy named Logan, along with his parents. No matter how long he’s been away he always felt at home as he walked through the door.

Bo was glad to see him. Trinity show her personality because it was time to eat.