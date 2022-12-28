Carlin Herman, 68

Published 6:35 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Staff reports

Carlin Herman, 68, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Carlin was born on Aug. 8, 1954 in Arkansas. She enjoyed to go shopping and fishing at the lake.

The surviving family members left behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Edward Bridges of Arkansas, Joe Bridges of Arkansas, and Mary Bridges of Florida; and her nephew, Billy Bramlett of Sardis.

There will be no services held at this time.

