Berryhill earns teaching honor at Mississippi State Published 6:38 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Andrea Berryhill of Batesville was recently part of a breakfast hosted by Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum that honored the university’s Stephen D. Lee Scholars. The event was held at the Farm Bureau Triple Crown Club in Polk-DeMent Stadium

Berryhill won the Outstanding Teacher Intern Award presented by the College of Education and the Office of Clinical/Field-Based Instruction Licensure and Outreach. The South Panola High School alum was named the award’s recipient for her work during the required internship process.

She completed her internship at Eupora Elementary School. In their nomination letter, Eupora administrators included comments by the veteran educator she was assigned to observe and teach under.

She wrote, “Andrea had not been in my classroom for more than two days when I noticed she had a lot of initiative. She was constantly looking for ways to assist and more tasks to undertake. The maturity she exhibited on a daily basis was impressive.”

President Keenum presented Berryhill with a MSU cowbell and a certificate that noted it was “for excellence in professional knowledge, creativity, and planning for exemplary performance during the teaching internship.”

She is the daughter of Susan and Andy Berryhill.