Jail Log Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Dec. 12

Jerquiland Deshun Edwards, 105 Keating Rd., Batesville, held for court hearing.

Brenda Faye Dennison, 442 Turner Rd., Coldwater, charged with felony worthless check.

Kimberly N. Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Dec. 13

Raymond C. Rowland, 1163 Northwood Dr., Batesville, charged with sexual battery.

Andrea Jean Nolan, 3063 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (second).

Evan Cole Doubleday, 1565 Ales Rd., Batesville, charged with sexual battery of a child, and gratification of lust.

Dec. 14

James Bailey Bradley, 116 Rutherford Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dec. 15

Gary Neil Edmonds, 150 Pear St., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Ashley Latrell Roberts, 105 Cedarcrest Circle, Batesville, charged with DUI (other), possession of marijuana, and driving while license suspended.

Travonya Nash, 210 Gordon Dr., Batesville, charged with no drivers license, and DUI (other).

Dec. 16

Jeffrey LaKendrick Johnson, 3946B Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Willie Tomorrowia Taylor, 246 Garrett Rd., Senatobia, charged with aggravated assault.

Chinetta Shanta Naker, 113D Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Nick Duane Pettit, 218 Perkins Ln., Batesville, charged with a Drug Court sanction.

Sincere Lee Gates, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Dekedris D’Quante McMillian, 2280 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 17

Stacy Lamont Draper, 2280 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, and possession of stolen property.

John Wayne Bradford, 3946 Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Terrance Dewayne Thurman, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 18

Kimberly Nichole Renyolds, 215 Dunlap, Como, charged with grand theft auto.

Vazarian D. Hall, 1436 Oakwood Dr., Memphis, held for DeSoto County.