Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Dec. 13

7:15 a.m. – Jefferies St., 63 year old female feeling pain all over.

11:06 a.m. – MLK, Panola Apts., 81 year old female having a seizure.

11:58 a.m. – Deaton St., fire/smoke alarm.

Dec. 14

2:56 a.m. – Maple Lane, 68 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist.

10:41 a.m. – Panola County Courthouse, subject having a seizure.

4:34 p.m. – Jefferies St., 63 year old female with chest pains.

8:37 p.m. – Church St., 64 year old male has fallen outside, needs lift assist.

Dec. 15

12:58 a.m. – Bates St., lift assist needed.

8:52 a.m. – Wood St. Ext., automatic fire alarm.

1:19 p.m. – I-55 & Hwy. 6, southbound on the off ramp, vehicle accident, rollover reported.

3:17 p.m. – Shiloh Rd., residential fire, assisting county units, no one responding at this time.

4:51 p.m. – Corporate Dr., 23 year old male experiencing seizures.

7:14 p.m. – Lester St., 57 year old female has fever and is shaking.

Dec. 16

7:48 a.m. – I-55 northbound, three car motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries, between Batesville and Sardis.

Dec. 17

5:01 a.m. – Pollard St., 71 year old male who has no feeling in right side of body.

6:50 a.m. – Willa St., 70 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist, Lifeguard also en route.

8:20 a.m. – Burke’s Outlet, Keating Rd.., strong smell of gas from back of building.

9:24 a.m. – Dirt Cheap, Keating Rd., caller advises they also have a strong smell of gas.

3:06 p.m. – Willa St., unknown incident, caller advising he needs a medic, Lifeguard also en route.

7:59 p.m. – West St., subject having irregular heartbeat.

9:04 p.m. – Hemlock Rd., 84 year old female having difficulty breathing.

Dec. 18

1:39 p.m. – American Legion Park, officer with male subject who is having a possible overdose.

4:40 p.m. – Elm Rd., unknown caller reporting medical issue.

9:33 p.m. – I-55 near the 243 Exit, vehicle in the median and smoking.

Dec. 19

8:10 a.m. – I-55 & Hwy. 6, vehicle accident, one reported injury, Lifeguard also en route.

2:06 p.m. – Hwy. 6E & Mt. Olivet Rd., automobile accident.

2:29 p.m. – Faith Dr., 75 year old subject has fallen, needs life assist.

3:56 p.m. – Vaughn St., brush fire near a structure.