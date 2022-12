Billy A. Herron, 88 Published 11:59 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

Billy A. Herron, 88, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services for Billy will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation beginning at noon.

Interment will be held at Antioch Cemetery in Courtland.