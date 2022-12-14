Top Spellers at NDS Published 7:22 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

North Delta School students recently participated in the District Spelling Bee with several winning ribbons in the competition. Pictured are (from left) Levi Hughes 8th grade; Brooklyn Bouchillon, 4th grade; Isabella Linder, 7th grade; Sailor Aldison, 5th grade; and Tynleigh Rae Goodwin, 6th grade. Bouchillon, Goodwin, and Hughes each placed third in their grades, Linder placed second and will advance to the State Competition, and Aldison won 1st place and will also advance to State.