South Panola Students Perform Well At State Band Clinic Published 7:28 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

South Panola Band members Elliott Gray, Reanah Thetford, Kyson Jenkins and Susie Putman performed at the 84th-annual Mississippi Band Directors Association State Band Clinic on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Natchez. Hundreds of students from band programs across the state attended. Gray and Putman, 11th graders at South Panola, placed in the top ensemble. Jenkins and Thetford, 8th graders at Batesville Junior High, placed in the second and third ensembles respectively.