Richard Alan “Rick” Hudson, 58 Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Richard Alan “Rick” Hudson, 58, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the inurnment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m.

Rick was born July 29, 1964, in Memphis to the late James Robert “Bobby” and Lorene Foster Hudson. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Rick retired from M, L, G & W in Memphis, TN as a surveyor supervisor. He was a lover sports, but especially loved his Ole Miss Rebels. Rick favorite professional teams he followed were the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also found time to watch NASCAR. While not watching sports, Rick enjoyed the outdoor either hunting or fishing. Rick also absolutely loved playing horseshoes with his family and friends.

His memory will be cherished most by his wife of over 24 years, Robin Haltom Hudson of Batesville; son, Matthew Alan Hudson (Destiny) of Batesville; two brothers, James Carlton Hudson (Jeanie) of Sardis, Douglas Foster Hudson (Christy) of Batesville; four grandchildren, Bowen Noble Hudson, Adaleigh Grace Jones, Ivy Noelle Jones and Elijah Daxton Jones.