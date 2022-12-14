BFD Call Log

Published 7:19 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Dec. 6

10:48 a.m. – Lester St., 62 year old has low blood sugar.

2:33 p.m. – Vance St., adult female with asthma complications.

6:32 p.m. – Mt. Olivet Rd., Powell’s Country Store, male subject having chest pain and difficulty breathing.

8:51 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 48 year old male had a fall earlier in the day and now experiencing difficulty breathing.

Dec. 7

10:39 a.m. – Baker St., 75 year old female advises her oxygen is not working.

11:51 a.m. – Autumn Ave., 31 year old female says she feels funny.

1:53 p.m. – Jackson St., 74 year old female with nausea and vomiting.

2:18 p.m. – Hickory Ln., elderly female dehydrated.

3:53 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Magnolia Rental, caller advises someone has been stabbed. Lifeguard and Batesville Police also en route.

4:01 p.m. – Commerce St., 65 year old female having medical complications.

7:33 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Spirit Gas Station, subject needs assistance.

Dec. 8

4:38 a.m. – South Panola High School, heat sensor alarm.

1:04 p.m. – RedMed, patient has collapsed in parking lot.

1:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, 35 year old male has passed out, but conscious at this time.

3:41 p.m. – Hwy. 35, near Cite Armored, motor vehicle crash, unknown injuries.

3:49 p.m. – Panola Ave., two car vehicle crash, no report of injuries.

4:49 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & Watts St., The Panolian, caller advises a car in parking lot is sparking and on fire.

5:18 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, fire alarm sounding.

9:03 p.m. – Vance St., 49 year old male dialysis patient in severe pain.

10:52 p.m. – MLK and Armstrong St., subject is suicidal.

Dec. 9

9:45 a.m. – MLK Dr., Batesville Head Start, child having trouble breathing.

10:11 a.m. – Rollins Dr., 84 year old male having trouble breathing.

4:27 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, two car motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

Dec. 10

2:29 p.m. – Keating Rd., fire/smoke alarm.

11:26 p.m. – Panola Ave., male subject is unresponsive.

Dec. 11

2:09 a.m. – Hwy. 35, 35 year old female with chest pain, parked at the truckstop in red 18 wheeler.

12:26 p.m. – Williams St., 41 year old male says he doesn’t feel right.

7:04 p.m. – Bethlehem Rd., caller reports a child is choking.

8:33 p.m. – Hickory Ln., 76 year old male lightheaded and passing out.

9:17 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, in Raceway area, report of a single car rollover accident.

Dec. 12

7:31 a.m. – Bates St., subject has fallen and needs lift assist.

1:17 p.m. – Jackson St., 51 year old female with pain in lower abdomen.

6:11 p.m. – Keating Grove, male subject unresponsive.

 

