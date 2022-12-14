Alison Claire Cook, 33 Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Alison Claire Cook, 33, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022 in Crowder.

There will be a memorial service held for Alison at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Rev. Tracy Reed will officiate. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m.

Alison was born March 16, 1989 to Charles Andrew Cook, Jr. and Susan Elliott Goodwin in Clarksdale. She was a factory worker during her lifetime. Alison enjoyed tinker with electronics, fishing, and sharpening knives. She was always willing to help others and absolutely loved children.

Survivors include her mother, Susan Elliott Goodwin of Crowder; father, Charles “Andy” Cook of Darling; half-brother, Daniel Baker of Cleveland; grandmother, Dorothy Cook of Darling.

Alison was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Kirby Elliott and Elaine Irby Lindsey; paternal grandfather, Charles Andrew Cook.

She will be greatly missed.