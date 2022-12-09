Patricia Ann Darby, 74 Published 1:08 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Patricia Ann Darby, 74, of Marks, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Patricia was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Memphis to the late Raymond and Marie Lanier Ford. Patricia received her bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi University for Women, “The W.” She retired in 2011 after over 30 years of service as a teacher. Her teaching duties included stents in the Nashville, and Tupelo, public school systems and culminated with her retirement from Delta Academy in Marks.

Patricia was married to Gordon Darby and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in two months. She enjoyed interior decorating, playing the piano, and was an avid painter in her spare time.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gordon Darby, two sons, Brian Darby, of Tulsa, OK and Brad Darby (Laura), of Oxford, MS, and three sisters, Rebecca Jane Young, of Hernando, MS, Virginia Lynn Roy, of Crowder, MS, and Charlotte Sue Boyt, of Shalimar, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Patricia’s honor.