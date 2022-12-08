Jail Log Published 8:59 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Nov. 28

Salmone Camana, Jr., 225 Second Ave., Sledge, processed for sentencing.

Hunter Lee Church, 334 E. South Ave., Crenshaw, charged with sexual battery.

Dempsey Alford Cox, 15710 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Dec. 29

Willie Earl Harris, 18383 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family..

James Calvin Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court..

Jarvis Megail Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 30

Randy Wayne Parks, 385 Lindy Rd., Piperton, TN, arrested on a bench warrant..

Dallas Alexander Holcomb, 335 Shamrock Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joshua Jamall Benner, 206 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits..

Markietric Daunta Joy, 1239 Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Leroy Wilson, Sr., 1377 Melrose Rd., Como, charged with domestic violence/simple assault..

Star Denice Dillard, 1377 Melrose Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Ashia Menee Vaughn, 318 Edgar Ave., Clarksdale, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 1

Jataya Leyana Wesley, 503 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Jatavisus Belon Logan, 679 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Colton Ray Anderson, 600 Raleigh LaGrange, Rossville, TN, arrested on a bench warrant.

Pamela Lynn Melton, 500 Highland St., New Albany, arrested on a bench warrant.

Karen Smith, 2700 Cross Creek Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Kimberly Nichole Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Dec. 2

Jana Ray Bruce, 3424A Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, charged with capital murder.

Kevin Bicholas Bruce, 3424A Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, charged with capital murder.

Kevin Gladney, 326 W. Brooks Rd., Memphis, charged with sexual battery.

Toby Allen Helmes, 175 Toliver Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, and improper equipment.

Jarvis Kiwon Brown, no address listed, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Stephanie Nicole Bridges, 175 Toliver Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Charles Daniel Beard, 3572 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with seven courts of animal cruelty.

Anteariney Monae Pettis, 399 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with trespassing.

Dec. 4

Leroy Wlson, Jr., 808D Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, arrested on a bench warrant.

Justin Wyatt Appleton, 503 E. Carlee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.