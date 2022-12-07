NDS girls sweep Regents; JH boys fall Published 9:44 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

1 of 5

Led by a game-high 25 points and six steals from Sophie Williams, the North Delta School Lady Green Wave held off a late charge by visiting Regents School in the fourth quarter to take a 45-41 victory Monday (Dec. 4).

The Junior High Lady Wave improved to 6-2 on the year with a 28-12 win over the Lions.

The Regents School junior high boys earned the split with a 53-19 win over the Wave.

Brady Mclain and Logan Mills paced North Delta with five points each. John Colt Robertson provided four. Garner Rybolt added three points and Ben Wolfe finished with two.

AK Wolfe followed Williams with seven points as the varsity Green Wave moved to 7-3 on the season.

Kori Cox registered six points and nine rebounds while Autumn Boone chipped in with five points. Cadie Coker had one point and four rebounds while Emma Brown also finished with one point.

Brown paced the Junior High Lady Wave with 16 points followed by four from Jada Bryant. Hallie Melton and Anna Clay Worsham registered three points each while Ella Rivers provided two points.

Varsity Girls

ND 27

Tunica 16

North Delta traveled to Tunica last Thursday (Dec.1) and came away with a low scoring win as Williams led the way with 17 points.

Coker followed with five points, three steals and four rebounds while Cox pulled down seven rebounds and two points. Brown contributed with two points and two steals while Wolfe ended with one point.

JH Girls

ND 37

Tunica 11

The junior high Lady Wave eased past the Blue Devils behind 12 points from Brown and Laney Taylor with 11.

Bryant, Rivers and Worsham provided four points each as AC Flautt rounded out the scoring with two points.

North Delta hosts Marshall to open up district play Friday (Dec. 9) at 4 p.m