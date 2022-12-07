Lynda Faye Patterson Lott, 79 Published 8:59 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Lynda Faye Patterson Lott, 79, passed away Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in New Albany.

Mrs. Lott was born in New Albany on Oct. 12, 1943, to Maggie Flora Hall and George Madison Patterson. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She was a very creative and artistic person, who enjoyed craft making, working in the yard and listening to country music.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one son, Bill Lott (Sherry) of Vardaman; three sisters, Janice Patterson Messer (Bobby) of Myrtle, Kathy Lorene Wilbanks of Walnut, and Barbara Ann Atkinson (Mike) of New Albany; one brother, Johnny Patterson (Peggy) of New Albany; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Lott, her son Bobby Ray Lott, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville on Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 – 11 a.m at the funeral home. Interment will be in Clear Creek Cemetery, Oxford.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of arrangements.