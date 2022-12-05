Sandra K. Gentry, 63 Published 1:38 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Sandra K. Gentry, 63, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sardis Nursing Home in Sardis. Sandra was the widow of Claude Gentry.

There was a Memorial Service held for Sandra on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Sandra was born Dec. 3, 1958, to the late Robert Lee Sumner and Frances Lucille Davis in Sumner. Sandra had many hobbies she enjoyed. She could be found crocheting and sewing, gardening, fishing and wood working. Most of all she cherished the time spend with her family and particularly her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband Claude, Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Davis, Robert Sumner and Wyatt Davis; and one sister, Frances Jo Bundron.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Angela Hannaford, (Steve) of Batesville, Jessica Chaney also of Batesville; siblings, Vickie Melton and Janet Ray, both of Houston, Ed Davis of Orlando, FL., Renee Mills of Crowder, Amos Davis of Batesville, and Stephanie Davis of Charleston; grandchildren, Nolan Long, Chaney Beth Hannaford, Sara Henri Hannaford, and Carli Chaney.