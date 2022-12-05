Kelly Loving, 40 Published 1:44 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Kelly Loving, age 40, passed away tragically in Colorado Springs, CO on Nov. 20, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Kelly was born on Nov. 16, 1982, in Lafayette County. She worked at a Dunkin Donuts as a barista in Memphis and then decided she wanted to travel. She enjoyed seeing new places and experiencing life. Kelly was such a caring and giving person. She was always trying to help someone, whether they were a complete stranger or someone she knew.

Although Kelly had a lot of struggles in her life and always wanted to feel accepted, she had so many family members and friends who stood by her and accepted her for who she was.

The family left behind to cherish her fun-loving memory include her sisters, Tiffany Loving and Ariel Hill both of Memphis; her daughters, Icysis Dupree of Houston, TX, Nikola Oliver of Memphis, Brittany Roberts of Houston, TX, Lexi Alka of Virginia Beach, VA, Becky Doll of Orlando, FL, and Candy Anderson; her mothers, Tanya Beale of Memphis, and Janelle Roshea Grays of Houston, TX; and two nephews, Dylan Loving and Zachary Mongan.

Kelly is preceded in death by her father, John Edward Loving and one sister, Jill Loving.