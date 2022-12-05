Jimmy Dale Keen, 66 Published 1:42 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Jimmy Dale Keen passed away Dec. 2, 2022, at his home in Grenada. Jimmy was born Feb. 25, 1956, in Marks to the late Homer W. Keen and Eunice C. Snyder. He was a resident of Salinas California for over 10 years but spent most of his life between Batesville and Grenada.



Jimmy was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and never met a stranger. He was often referred to by his nickname “Ham-Bone”. Those who knew him loved him, and would say he had a heart of gold. Family and friends could often expect daily phone calls from him, “just checking-in”.

He loved many things like going to church, listening to country music, fishing and working in his garden but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends. His career path varied over the years and ranged from welder and furniture packer/mover to landscaper, printer and butcher just to name a few. From birth and until his last breath, he was always full of laughter, stubborn like a mule, strong like an ox but gentle as a lamb.



Jimmy is preceded in death by 5 sisters, Joann Macey, Janie (Bill) Robinson, Betty Hyland, Martha McKnight and Debbie (Michael) Goforth and 3 brothers Winfred (Retha), Larry and Ricky Keen.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory 1 brother Lacy (Vyonne) Keen and 3 sisters Sandra (Hayward) Harmon, Patsy (Richard) Mason and Judy Johnson. He also leaves behind 3 children Heather (Rick) Fletes, Jason (Karissa) Keen and Savannah Keen, 4 grandchildren Angel, Alex, Jianna and Jenna, as well as numerous nephews, nieces and friends who he loved dearly.



Jimmy was loved by so many and will be missed beyond words but remembered by all who had the fortune of knowing him.