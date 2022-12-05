James Wallace Eubanks, Jr., 80 Published 1:53 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

James Wallace Eubanks, Jr., 80, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Tunica.

Jimmy was born and raised in Batesville, the first child of the late James Wallace Eubanks, Sr. and Mary Poteete Eubanks. He attended Batesville High School, Northwest MS Junior College and received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy at University of Mississippi in 1965.

That same year, he and his wife, Diane, moved to Tunica and purchased what came to be known as Tunica Pharmacy. Over the 42 years of managing the pharmacy, he also developed a passion for community improvement in and around Tunica County. This grew into a thriving real estate development company which he continued to manage until his death.

He was a member of Tunica Presbyterian Church for 56 years. He was a member of the Jaycees and President of The Lion’s Club. He served on the Board of Trustees at Northwest MS Junior College for many years and later served as President of the Board. Jimmy also served on the board at Tunica Institute of Learning, Planters Bank and Covenant Bank.

He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Diane Breedlove Eubanks, his son, Dr. Trey Eubanks and wife Angela of Memphis, Tennessee, his daughter Tara Eubanks Sartor and husband Paul of West Monroe, Louisiana, his daughter Brigid Breedlove Kay and husband Bill of Germantown, Tennessee, and his brother Billy Lynn Eubanks and wife Suzi of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Paige Eubanks Coleman (Clark), Conner Eubanks, Brett Sartor, Nathan Eubanks, Anna Sartor Titus (Garet), Sydney Eubanks, Jim Kay, Jonathan Kay, Jimmy Eubanks, Andrew Sartor, and Laurel Kay, as well as 3 great-grandchildren, Coen, Maeve and Nora Coleman.

Pallbearers were Jimmy’s 7 grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Bailey, Paul Battle III, Curtis Berry, Mont Berry, Bill Dawson, James May, Jeff Meek, Abbott Myers, Clarence Pegram, Henry Todd, Tommy Tucker, and Bobby Williams.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Tunica Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1095, Tunica, MS 38676, or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103.