James E. Thornburg, 75 Published 2:06 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

James E. Thornburg, 75, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at his home near Batesville.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

James was born on Dec. 22, 1946, to the late William R. Thornburg and Hazel Earlene Smith in Red Bay, AL. He worked most of his life for Consolidated Freightways and was of Baptist faith. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered as always being kind and friendly to everyone and just loving people in general.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Judy L. Thornburg of Batesville; three daughters, Tracy Qualls (Gerald) of Michie, TN, Tina Thornburg of Brighton, TN, and Emily Childress (Daniel) of Oxford; one brother, Harold Thornburg of Coldwater, MS; three grandchildren, Amber Malone, Shelby Malone, Chace Potts, and two great grandchildren, Preston Ward, and Isaiah Potts.

Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by one son, Jerry Wayne Thornburg.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.